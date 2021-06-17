Destination California: Manhattan Beach

MANAHTTAN BEACH, Calif. (KTLA) – With so many options in California to visit, narrowing it down can be tricky at times.

California has the best beaches up and down the coast.

There are so many to choose from.

Manhattan Beach stands out for many reasons.

“This is a family-oriented beach but we try to accommodate everyone that comes.”

They say location is everything – you can get this top spot from anywhere as the beach sits south of LAX and just off the 105.

If revving the engine is not your thing – biking along the strand is commonplace, and something as basic as a skateboard with man’s best friend, a day of surfing with some of the best waves in the area, and of course beach volleyball.

If people-watching is your thing, it’s some of the best.

There’s the pier, shops, and some great places to eat, from eating a pizza to fine dining.

What a place to call home for a day with family and friends.