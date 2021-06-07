Destination California: Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KRON) – Robert Louis Stevenson said it is the “greatest meeting of land and water in the world.”

But there is so much more to the Monterey peninsula.

“The Monterey Bay Aquarium, Cannery Row, and Big Sur are among favorite destinations, all within easy driving distance from around California,” said Rachel Dinbowitz with the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Try the calamari at Fisherman’s Wharf or tour the harbor in a kayak.

Pacific Grove’s Lover’s Point is right next door.

The 17-mile drive leads you to white sand Carmel Beach.

Art galleries line Carmel’s Ocean Avenue.

Don’t miss the Carmel Mission and of course, there is Pebble Beach and its renowned golf courses.

John Steinbeck’s beloved Salinas Valley and the artichoke capital of the world round out your visit to a place where land, water, and waves of fun are rolling ashore.