Destination California: Something fun for everyone in Santa Cruz

MONTEREY, Calif. (KRON) – No trip to Santa Cruz – a.k.a. “Surf City” – would be complete without a visit to Steamer’s Lane.

It’s arguably the most consistent and historic surf break this side of Hawaii.

“We are the historical birthplace of mainland surfing in the continental United States, so anywhere else in the country you see surfing, it all started right here in Santa Cruz, California,” said Christina Glynn with Visit Santa Cruz County.

On terra firma, stroll along Westcliff Drive to the wharf, shops, and restaurants.

Next door is the iconic Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk which boasts some history of its own.

“You can ride a historic wooden roller coaster that is also a National Historic Landmark that was built in 1924 called The Giant Dipper, and of course the beach is right there,” Glynn added.

It’s one of many easily-accessed beaches along 29 miles of coastline.

Twenty minutes away, the Santa Cruz Mountains beckon.

From Henry Cowell State Park to the Roaring Camp and Big Trees Railroad, to the Bigfoot Museum in Felton, redwood trees tower overhead.

Head south to Watsonville to sample strawberries, apples, and other farm bounty in the Pajaro Valley.

Don’t miss Capitola Village with its boutiques, European style esplanade, and a wharf of its own.

“There really is something for everyone in Santa Cruz. It’s a classic beach town with a laid-back California vibe,” Glynn said.