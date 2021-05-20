Skip to content
Drought
Newsom adds dozens of counties to drought emergency, including Sacramento-San Joaquin region
Bay Area high winds: When will it end?
Video
Santa Rosa residents asked to voluntary reduce water use
Drought emergency declared in Marin
Video
Severe drought crisis deepens along Oregon-California border
Video
More Drought Headlines
Map: Drought intensifying in California, U.S. Drought Monitor shows
Video
How much water rates will increase in Santa Clara County and when
Video
Why East Bay residents could soon see water bills increase
Video
4 Bay Area counties under drought emergency
Video
California expands drought emergency to large swath of state
Video
Bay Area firefighters on high alert due to weather conditions
Video
Bay Area under ‘extreme’ drought conditions
Video
Here are the newest water use restrictions in Marin County
Video
Grocery prices may go up due to drought
Video
Marin Water to vote on adding more restrictions during drought
Video
