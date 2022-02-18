How to make your yard or garden more drought tolerant

SAN DIEGO — Drought conditions are nothing new to Californians, who are experiencing an exceptionally dry start to 2022 after there were some brief signs of improvement last winter.

Across the Golden State, residents are trying to get more water-wise. People with large grass yards (and even larger water bills) may be considering alternative groundcovers or even artificial turf for the first time. Gardeners who find their beloved greenery struggling through the summer might be looking for something more hearty.

Whether you’re reimagining your whole approach to landscaping or just looking to add an “unthirsty” new friend, there are plenty of options to consider.

Water-conserving plants for California yards

If you’re replacing old landscaping or adding new plants, these options are generally recommended by California’s Department of Water Resources.

Drought-tolerant shrubs

Euryops (Getty Images)

Blue Hibiscus, Alyogyne huegelii

Coyote Brush, Baccharis pilularis

Barberry, Berberis x stenophylla

Bush Anemone, Carpenteria californica

Bush Morning Glory, Convolvulus cneorum

Smoke Tree, Cotinus coggygria

Euryops, Euryops pectinatus

Pineapple Guava, Feijoa sellowiana

Texas Ranger, Leucophyllum sp.

Pomegranate, Punica granatum

Drought-tolerant trees

Honey Locust (Getty Images)

Madrone, Arbutus menziesii

Bottle Tree, Brachychiton populneus

Pindo Palm, Butia capitata

Australian Beefwood, Casuarina stricta

Honey Locust, Gleditsia triacanthos

Sweet Bay, Laurus nobilis

Interior Live Oak, Quercus wislizenii

Locust, Robinia x ambigua

Texas Mountain Laurel, Sophora secundiflora

Chaste Tree, Vitex agnus-castus

Drought-tolerant groundcovers

Drought-tolerant wooly silver thyme, golden sedum and blue bellflowers (Getty Images)

Bearberry, Arctostaphylos uva-ursi

Carmel Creeper, Ceanthous griseus horizontalis

Red Spike Ice Plant, Cephalophylum sp.

Chamomile, Chamaemelum nobile

Creeping Coprosma, Coprosma x kirkii

Trailing Lantana, Lantana montedivensis

Creeping Mahonia, Mahonia repens

Pork and Beans, Sedum rubrotinctum

Australian Bluebell Creeper, Sollya heterophylla

Wooly Thyme, Thymus pseudolanuginosus

Drought-tolerant perennials

Gaillardia grandiflora (Blanket Flower) (Getty Images)

Yarrow, Achillea millefolium

Columbine, Aquilegia hybrids

Wormwood, Artemisia “Powis Castle”

Italian Arum, Arum italicum

Cast Iron Plant, Aspidistra elatior

Fortnight Lily, Dietes iridioides

Siberian Wallflower, Erysimum x allionii

Blanketflower, Gaillardia grandiflora

Sunrose, Helianthemum nummularium

Crown Pink, Lychnis coronaria

Use these lists as a jumping-off point — depending on your needs, you can check in with a local nursery or the gardening section at a home goods store, where staff will likely have further recommendations.

Even if they don’t carry the specific species you seek, they can point you toward something similar. It’s also worth confirming that there’s nothing in your immediate area’s microclimate that makes one plant less-suited than another.

Take advantage of drought landscaping rebates

Local water districts and government agencies want you to save water — and they’ll help finance your landscaping project, too. Make sure to check for rebates and other incentives if you’re planning to make your yard more drought tolerant.

For example, San Diego County offers rebates for a wide range of initiatives:

Turf replacement

Watersmart edgescaping (replacing the plants that line pavement)

Rainwater barrels and other rain-saving mechanisms

Rain-friendly pavement (permeable surfaces that allow water to flow into the earth)

Smart irrigation controllers for sprinklers

The Los Angeles County Waterworks District offers a “Cash for Grass” program, which pays residents by the square-foot for replacing inefficient turf with drought tolerant alternatives.

These are just a few examples — Google your local agencies along with the name of your project and “rebate” or “incentives” to find more. You might be surprised how much you can save.

Ready to dive deeper?

Tackling a large, water-efficient landscaping project is best done with a cohesive plan and a fair bit of research beforehand. Check out these trustworthy sources when you’re ready to learn more: