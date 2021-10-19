‘It’s critical’: Newsom expands drought emergency statewide

California Governor Gavin Newsom wears a face mask before a ceremony for a new climate bill at the Sequoia National Park near Three Rivers, California on September 23, 2021. – A $15 billion climate bill was signed with funding that will invest in wildfire and forest resilience, support drought response, agriculture, zero-emissions vehicles, and invest in climate resilience. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom is expanding California’s drought emergency to now blanket the entire state.

The order adds Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, and Ventura counties.

The proclamation authorizes state water boards to ban wasteful water use.

Newsom is urging Californians to redouble water conservation efforts. His action today comes as the state reports urban water use was reduced by 5% in August.

In July, he issued an order for California to voluntarily reduce water use by 15%.

“As the western U.S. faces a potential third year of drought, it’s critical that Californians across the state redouble our efforts to save water in every way possible,” said Governor Newsom.