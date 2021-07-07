Marin County adopts stricter irrigation restrictions as drought worsens

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – In order to help conserve water as drought conditions get worse, the Marin Water board of directors adopted tighter irrigation restrictions on Tuesday.
Residents will only be able to use sprinklers or water their grass once a week on a designated day.
The designated days are:
- Monday: Ross, Tiburon, Belvedere, San Geronimo, Forest Knolls, Lagunitas
- Tuesday: San Rafael, Unincorporated Marin County
- Wednesday: San Quentin, Sausalito, Corte Madera, San Anselmo
- Thursday: Mill Valley
- Friday: Woodacre, Larkspur, Fairfax, Greenbrae, Kentfield
- Saturday & Sunday: No irrigation
Drip irrigation will also be limited to two days a week — There is not a designated day for this. Residents are able to choose their watering days.
These new restrictions begin immediately.
They are being added to the list of rules already adopted. The following are prohibited:
- Washing vehicles at home
- Power washing homes and businesses
- Washing driveways and sidewalks
- Flooding gutters
- Watering betwee 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Shutoff nozeeles for hoses are required to prevent water waste
“We typically see residential water demand double during the summer months, which is
primarily due to lawn irrigation,” said Larry Russell, Ph.D., vice president of the district’s board
of directors. “This drought is unprecedented and we’re asking all of our customers to use as
little water as they can. These new irrigation restrictions are designed to enable us reach our
collective districtwide goal of reducing water use by 40 percent. The district strongly
encourages everyone to apply for your water-saving rebates now.”
For a full list of restrictions, visit the Marin Water website.