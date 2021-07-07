Marin County adopts stricter irrigation restrictions as drought worsens

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 28: Sprinklers are pictured watering a residential lawn as Perth moves closer to suffering the longest drought on record, with today marking 69 consecutive days without rain, on January 28, 2010 in Perth, Australia. Assuming no rain falls before midnight tonight, today will become the second longest Perth drought on record, with 68 days rain-free recorded in November 1994 and the longest of 83 days in the summer of 1974-5. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – In order to help conserve water as drought conditions get worse, the Marin Water board of directors adopted tighter irrigation restrictions on Tuesday.

Residents will only be able to use sprinklers or water their grass once a week on a designated day.

The designated days are:

Monday: Ross, Tiburon, Belvedere, San Geronimo, Forest Knolls, Lagunitas

Ross, Tiburon, Belvedere, San Geronimo, Forest Knolls, Lagunitas Tuesday: San Rafael, Unincorporated Marin County

San Rafael, Unincorporated Marin County Wednesday: San Quentin, Sausalito, Corte Madera, San Anselmo

San Quentin, Sausalito, Corte Madera, San Anselmo Thursday: Mill Valley

Mill Valley Friday: Woodacre, Larkspur, Fairfax, Greenbrae, Kentfield

Woodacre, Larkspur, Fairfax, Greenbrae, Kentfield Saturday & Sunday: No irrigation

Drip irrigation will also be limited to two days a week — There is not a designated day for this. Residents are able to choose their watering days.

These new restrictions begin immediately.

They are being added to the list of rules already adopted. The following are prohibited:

Washing vehicles at home

Power washing homes and businesses

Washing driveways and sidewalks

Flooding gutters

Watering betwee 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Shutoff nozeeles for hoses are required to prevent water waste

“We typically see residential water demand double during the summer months, which is

primarily due to lawn irrigation,” said Larry Russell, Ph.D., vice president of the district’s board

of directors. “This drought is unprecedented and we’re asking all of our customers to use as

little water as they can. These new irrigation restrictions are designed to enable us reach our

collective districtwide goal of reducing water use by 40 percent. The district strongly

encourages everyone to apply for your water-saving rebates now.”

For a full list of restrictions, visit the Marin Water website.