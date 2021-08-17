Marin Water opens recycled water filling station to residents

SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: A sign advocating water conservation is posted in a field of dry grass on April 23, 2021 in San Anselmo, California. As the worsening drought takes hold in the state of California, Marin County became the first county in the state to impose mandatory water-use restrictions that are set to take effect May 1. Residents will be ordered to refrain from washing cars at home, refilling pools and watering lawns will only be allowed once a week. Earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency in Sonoma and Mendocino counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Marin County residents will be able to pick up recycled water at a filling station starting Wednesday.

The station is open to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is located at Armory Drive in San Rafael across the street from the Marin County Civic Center.

Residents interested in getting water need to fill out an application to be sure that the water will be used safely. Proof of residency is also required.

After filling out the application, an ID card will be issued and must be presented every time a resident picks up water.

The recycled water can be used to water plants and lawns, or wash outdoor furniture, driveways, walls, sidewalks, etc.

The water cannot be used for drinking, cooking, showering, filling swimming pools, or hooking into household plumbing systems.

Residents coming to get water must bring their own sealable containers that hold at least 10 gallons — A maximum of 300 gallons are allowed per trip.

A gallon of water weighs over eight pounds, so residents are advised to plan accordingly.

“We’re excited to provide all county residents with recycled water that can be used for outdoor watering,

or washing hardscapes. Recycled water is not subject to the current water use restrictions, and allows

people to care for their landscapes without impacting our drinking water supply,” said Nole Studley, Marin

Water’s Supervisor of Reclamation and Backflow.