Pleasanton City Council declares local drought emergency

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – Pleasanton residents are being advised to conserve water after the city council declared a local drought emergency and stage two water shortage on Tuesday.

This means residents will be required to reduce water use by 15% compared to last year.

In order to conserve water, residents can do the following:

  • Make simple changes to your routine and install WaterSense labeled plumbing fixtures and irrigation equipment
  • Limit outdoor watering to one day a week
  • Learn to detect common household leaks
  • Potable water shall not be used for hose or power washing driveways, sidewalks, or other hardscapes
  • Eliminate water runoff from irrigation by shortening water time and adding multiple watering cycles
  • Water landscape between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
  • Turn off controller when rainfall occurs — Watering outside is prohibited during and within 48 hours of rainfall
  • Wash vehicles with a hose with a shut-off nozzle — No water may enter the storm drain system
  • Check for and fix all leaks in and around your home or business
  • Turn off tap when brushing teeth, shaving, or washing dishes
  • Wash full loads of laundry and dishes
  • Install water-efficient devices
  • Take shorter showers
  • Keep pool covered when not in use
  • Register for Customer Water Portal to monitor monthly, daily, and hourly consumption
  • Learn how to read water meter to detect leaks

For more water conservation resources, visit the city of Pleasanton website.

