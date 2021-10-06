Pleasanton City Council declares local drought emergency

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – Pleasanton residents are being advised to conserve water after the city council declared a local drought emergency and stage two water shortage on Tuesday.
This means residents will be required to reduce water use by 15% compared to last year.
In order to conserve water, residents can do the following:
- Make simple changes to your routine and install WaterSense labeled plumbing fixtures and irrigation equipment
- Limit outdoor watering to one day a week
- Learn to detect common household leaks
- Potable water shall not be used for hose or power washing driveways, sidewalks, or other hardscapes
- Eliminate water runoff from irrigation by shortening water time and adding multiple watering cycles
- Water landscape between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- Turn off controller when rainfall occurs — Watering outside is prohibited during and within 48 hours of rainfall
- Wash vehicles with a hose with a shut-off nozzle — No water may enter the storm drain system
- Check for and fix all leaks in and around your home or business
- Turn off tap when brushing teeth, shaving, or washing dishes
- Wash full loads of laundry and dishes
- Install water-efficient devices
- Take shorter showers
- Keep pool covered when not in use
- Register for Customer Water Portal to monitor monthly, daily, and hourly consumption
- Learn how to read water meter to detect leaks
For more water conservation resources, visit the city of Pleasanton website.