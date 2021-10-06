Pleasanton City Council declares local drought emergency

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – Pleasanton residents are being advised to conserve water after the city council declared a local drought emergency and stage two water shortage on Tuesday.

This means residents will be required to reduce water use by 15% compared to last year.

In order to conserve water, residents can do the following:

Make simple changes to your routine and install WaterSense labeled plumbing fixtures and irrigation equipment

Limit outdoor watering to one day a week

Learn to detect common household leaks

Potable water shall not be used for hose or power washing driveways, sidewalks, or other hardscapes

Eliminate water runoff from irrigation by shortening water time and adding multiple watering cycles

Water landscape between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Turn off controller when rainfall occurs — Watering outside is prohibited during and within 48 hours of rainfall

Wash vehicles with a hose with a shut-off nozzle — No water may enter the storm drain system

Check for and fix all leaks in and around your home or business

Turn off tap when brushing teeth, shaving, or washing dishes

Wash full loads of laundry and dishes

Install water-efficient devices

Take shorter showers

Keep pool covered when not in use

Register for Customer Water Portal to monitor monthly, daily, and hourly consumption

Learn how to read water meter to detect leaks

For more water conservation resources, visit the city of Pleasanton website.