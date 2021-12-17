Elizabeth Holmes trial: Theranos scandal ‘isn’t that bad,’ defense says in closing arguments

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — There are a lot of strong opinions about Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos accused of faking her way into Silicon Valley stardom.

The only opinions that will decide her fate, however, are in the minds of 12 anonymous jurors and one judge.

The case could be handed over to the jury for deliberations as early as Friday. Defense attorney Kevin Downey was still delivering closing arguments as of 11 a.m. Friday.

The victims in this case are patients who suffered frightening health scares when they received false blood test results from Theranos, as well as investors who pumped millions of dollars into Theranos.

To win a guilty verdict, prosecutors need to remind the jury why this case matters, legal analyst Michelle Hagan said.

ELIZABETH HOLMES TRIAL: The case will very likely be handed over to the jury today. Her defense team is slated to complete its closing arguments this morning. I’m at the courthouse and will have updates on https://t.co/Voe6q3hZTa @kron4news pic.twitter.com/td8ssELx9o — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) December 17, 2021

“The prosecution needs to make the jury care. Why do we care about this case? We care because (Theranos) technology put patients’ lives and health at risk,” Hagan said.

Holmes is charged with 11 criminal counts of fraud and conspiracy.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. Hagan said if the jury convicts Holmes on more than one count, and the judge sentences her to serve each count consecutively, she could be facing 20, 30, or 40 years in prison.

Elizabeth Holmes walking outside the federal courthouse in San Jose on Dec. 16, 2021. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Holmes, 37, has been out of custody during her trial. She walks to and from the federal courthouse in San Jose each day holding her mother’s hand and her husband’s hand. Her supporters also included her brother, Christian Holmes, for the first time on Friday.

Twenty-nine witnesses testified against Holmes, outlining her actions as the face and CEO of Theranos. The defense only called on three witnesses, including Holmes herself as their star witness. She cast the blame on everyone around her at Theranos.

Hagan said the jury’s verdict will be determined by who they believe.

“She testified about her version of reality,” Hagan said.

The Elizabeth Holmes trial has essentially become: her word versus "everyone else," legal analyst Michele Hagan said. 29 witnesses testified against her.

Who will the jury believe? Holmes or the prosecution's 29? @kron4news pic.twitter.com/S64mw9RnHD — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) December 17, 2021

“Twenty-nine government witnesses versus Elizabeth Holmes. They are betting the case on her. And just like she took a bet on herself leaving from Stanford, she’s taking another gamble herself by making this case Elizabeth Holmes versus everybody else,” Hagan said.

Throughout the trial, defense attorneys and prosecutors sparred over what Holmes’ true intentions were.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Schenk started off his closing arguments by telling the jury, “Elizabeth Holmes had a choice to make. She could watch Theranos slowly fail, or she could make a different decision. Holmes made a decision to defraud her investors and patients.”

“That choice was not only callous, it was criminal,” Schenk said.

“Holmes knew one thing for certain: an honest pitch to her investors and patients would not result for any revenue for Theranos. Theranos was running out of money,” Schenk said.

He told the jury to “imagine what an honest pitch would have sounded like. She would have said Theranos tests were inaccurate … that Theranos (technology) had not been validated. She would have told patients, you can get a blood test, but it’s not reliable.”

CLOSING ARGUMENTS at the Elizabeth Holmes trial: The prosecutor said, "Holmes had a choice to make. She could watch Theranos slowly fail. Holmes made a decision to defraud. That choice was not only callous, it was criminal."@kron4news pic.twitter.com/gkjCNcOmB1 — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) December 16, 2021

When Holmes charmed sophisticated and wealthy investors, she “caught flies with honey,” he said.

The defense painted Holmes’ intentions as noble. She dropped out of Stanford University at age 19 with a dream of saving lives with a new invention. Holmes wanted to build a device using micro technology that could run any blood test that a traditional lab could, from just a finger-prick of blood.

During Friday’s closing arguments, Downey said, “Her interest was not in making money. It was to bring this technology to the world.”

“Elizabeth Holmes was building a business and not a criminal enterprise,” Downey told the jury.

Holmes was unaware of major problems in Theranos’ blood lab, her defense team asserted.

The prosecution focused at a series of events at Theranos that “look bad, but at the end of the day when all the evidence flows together, isn’t that bad,” Downey said.

Elizabeth Holmes looks at her husband, Billy Evans, as she arrives at the courthouse on Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Image)

The rise and fall of Theranos is one of the biggest scandals in Silicon Valley history. Her defense team said Holmes was a hard-working, young entrepreneur who tried her best and failed.

“Failure is not a crime,” defense attorney Lance Wade said.

Theranos raised more than $900 million, struck partnerships with major retailers Walgreens and Safeway and turned Elizabeth Holmes into a cover girl on Fortune magazine.

But unknown to most people outside Theranos, the company’s blood-testing technology was flawed. As CEO, Holmes avoided questions about how her blood machines worked by throwing out the term “trade secrets.”

Elizabeth Holmes Trial: The judge is saying he thinks the jury needs to be told what a “trade secret” is. He doesn’t want jurors to be confused. As CEO of Theranos, Holmes avoided questions about how her blood machines worked by throwing out the term “trade secrets.” @kron4news — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) December 17, 2021

Prosecutors said Holmes spun a web of lies to save herself from failure, and her lies rose to the level of fraud.

Theranos collapsed after its technology flaws were exposed in 2015 and 2016. Federal prosecutors charged Holmes and Sunny Balwani — the former COO of Theranos and Holmes’ ex-boyfriend — with conspiring together to defraud investors and patients.

Balwani will be put on trial separately next year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.