Elizabeth Holmes: Villain or heroine? Trial hinges on how she is painted in courtroom

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Elizabeth Holmes trial, one of the biggest legal showdowns in Silicon Valley history, is off to a rough start.

Testimony was slated to resume Friday at the federal courthouse in San Jose, but U.S. District Judge Edward Davila postponed the trial until Sept. 14 because of COVID concerns. All the jurors have been vaccinated.

Davila said, out of an abundance of caution, he was putting the trial on pause because one juror said he may have been exposed to COVID.

Davila made his decision despite objections from prosecutors who are anxious to get the trial rolling.

Judge Davila said, “It’s a little, I don’t want to say ominous, but it’s of concern that before we finish the first witness we have an issue.”

Elizabeth Holmes looks at her husband Billy Evans after the first day of her fraud trial in San Jose, California on September 8, 2021. (Photo by NICK OTTO/AFP via Getty Images)

In opening statements, prosecutors and defense attorneys painted two very different portraits of Elizabeth Holmes for the 12 jurors who will decide her fate.

Was Holmes on a noble quest to save lives by revolutionizing blood testing? Or was she a con-artist out for blood, obsessed with achieving fame, adoration, and riches?

Opening statements were filled with declarations of Holmes’ character, frame of mind, and intentions.

The prosecution’s portrait

“This is a case about fraud and about lying and cheating to get money,” said lead prosecutor Robert Leach, an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California.

Leach said Holmes knowingly lied when she wooed investors to pump millions into her biotech startup, Theranos, and deceived patients who experienced frightening health scares from inaccurate blood test results. Holmes became the “golden girl” of Silicon Valley when she proclaimed to have invented a tiny box that could produce cheap and rapid blood test results from just a single drop of blood.

Courtroom sketch of Elizabeth Holmes listening to the first day of testimony. (Sketch by Vicki Behringer)

She became America’s youngest self-made billionaire and Theranos was valued as a $9 billion company.

“The scheme brought her fame, it brought her honor, and it brought her adoration,” Leach told the jury.

Holmes was careful to not show her cards. She kept her company private and refused to demonstrate how her mini blood testers actually worked. Behind the smoke and mirrors, Theranos was hemorrhaging money, prosecutors said. Faced with failure, Holmes continued weaving a web of lies to keep her company going, according to prosecutors.

“Out of time and out of money, Elizabeth Holmes decided to lie,” Leach said.

Committing fraud is “a crime on Main Street, and it’s a crime in Silicon Valley,” Leach told the jury.

The defense’s portrait

Holmes’ defense team cast the former Theranos CEO in an entirely different light.

“Trying your hardest and coming up short is not a crime,” said defense attorney Lance Wade.

“The villain the government just presented is actually a living, breathing human being who did her very best each and every day,” Wade said.

Elizabeth Holmes founder and former CEO of blood testing and life sciences company Theranos, leaves the courthouse with her husband Billy Evans after the first day of her fraud trial in San Jose, California on September 8, 2021. (Photo by NICK OTTO/AFP via Getty Images)

Wade highlighted Holmes’ human side by telling the jury that she is a new mother. Holmes gave birth to a son just one month before jury selection.

The defense has a tougher task than prosecutors because the evidence is stacked against them, said former San Francisco deputy district attorney Michele Hagan.

“Wire fraud charges are not that difficult to prove. Factually, this case is tough for her. So they have to emotionally grab them,” Hagan told KRON4.

To keep Holmes out of prison, the defense has to convince at least one juror that she is a good person with good intentions, Hagan said.

“The defense has to paint her as a human being who is being controlled by her boyfriend. They have to figure out some way to make her sympathetic,” Hagan said.

Blaming the ex

According to Wade, Holmes’ mistakes were naively underestimating “business obstacles,” and trusting bad decisions made by Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani.

Balwani is Holmes’ ex-boyfriend and former business partner. The defense plans to pin the blame on him. Holmes is anticipated to take the stand in her own defense and claim she was abused by Balwani.

In recently unsealed court documents, the defense team wrote that Balwani controlled and manipulated Holmes, “essentially dominating her and erasing her capacity to make decisions.”

Former Theranos COO Ramesh Balwani leaves the Robert F. Peckham U.S. Federal Court on January 14, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

During jury selection, many potential jurors were eliminated because of their personal experiences with domestic abuse. Prosecutors asked if any potential juror had been involved in domestic abuse, and whether hearing testimony about abuse would trigger emotions. Half of the room raised their hands.

Balwani is also facing federal fraud and conspiracy charges for his role in the scheme. He is being put on trial separately next year. Holmes’ defense team told the jury that they should not ponder why Balwani is not present for Holmes’ trial.

Her supporters

Holmes’ husband, Billy Evans, chose to stand by his woman.

Holmes held his hand tightly as she navigated through a gauntlet of news cameras outside the courthouse Wednesday. She appeared more relaxed and in better spirits compared to when she was flanked by attorneys for jury selection the previous week.

Holmes, 37, and Evans, 29, tied the knot two years ago at a secret wedding ceremony. Their son, William Holmes Evans, was born July 10 in Redwood City, according to ABC News.

Here is Elizabeth Holmes holding her husband’s hand as she left the courthouse in San Jose moments ago. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/cA0OLv8smz — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) September 8, 2021

In the courtroom gallery, Evans, Holmes’ mother, and Evans’ father sat together directly behind Holmes. There were also two mystery women with them.

Holmes was notorious for wearing identical black outfits to work every day. Her courtroom wardrobe has been less severe. She’s worn pencil skirts, blazers, and dresses in soft shades of green, gray, and cream.

The mystery women caught a lot of attention from reporters because they showed up to the first day of the trial wearing Holmes’ old black uniform. They also have bright blonde hair, leaving observers to wonder if they were possible decoys or fans. From Holmes’ body language, it appears she is friends with the women. She hugged both as the gallery was clearing out Wednesday.

MYSTERY LADIES 🕶 at the Elizabeth Holmes trial. When court ended for the day, Holmes smiled and hugged these ladies. Perhaps friends of Holmes? They won’t tell reporters who they are. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/s74oljf4V7 — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) September 8, 2021

First witness

Prosecutors picked So Han Spivey to call as their first witness. Spivey, who also goes by the name Danise Yam, was the financial manager of Theranos, Holmes biotech startup company.

She testified Theranos was hemorrhaging money at a time when Holmes was portraying herself as a successful CEO to investors.

Even before Holmes was charged by federal prosecutors with fraud and conspiracy, her company was known for being very secretive.

Prosecutors said when Holmes was faced with failure and her company was in danger of going broke, she chose to lie and deceive investors to keep her company from falling apart.

Courtroom artist’s sketch of So Han Spivey. (Sketch by Vicki Behringer)

Theranos had net losses of 11 million in 2009, 16 million in 2010, and 27 million in 2011. The company went for years without having its financial statements audited, and Spivey testified this was a very unusual business practice.

Spivey will return to the witness stand when the trial resumes Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report