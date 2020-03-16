10 Netflix series to binge while in self-quarantine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — While self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic it can get pretty boring at home – here are ten Netflix series to help you ride out the isolation.

Love Is Blind

A new dating experiment took the internet by storm before the COVID-19 outbreak got as serious as it currently is.

The show hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey puts a group of single men and women into a dating situation. However, the concept leads to a whole mess that no one was ready for.

The men and women are separated into two different living quarters. They go on dates with people and get to know each other through “pods.”

Essentially the “pods” are one big room, with a wall in the middle. The man is on one side and the woman is on the other. They cannot see each other but they can hear each other.

Why are people being set up like this? To prove if love goes beyond physical appearance.

So, the only way the couples can see each other is if they agree to get married without ever looking at each other.

After the engagement, the couples are flown out for a vacation in Mexico before they move in together and get married.

It is a train wreck that you cannot stop watching. If there is one things Americans love, its messy reality television series.

By the end of the season, you will cringe at the phrase “Mark is only 24.”

Good Girls

“Good Girls” is definitely a drama you never knew you needed.

Three moms end up getting tired of playing by the rules and struggling to get through the hoops life throws at you.

The “hoops” include: cheating husbands, overwhelming medical bills, custody battles and you know, your run-of-the-mill armed holdup of a local grocery store.

The show features some recognizable faces including Christina Hendricks of “Candy Jar,” Mae Margaret Whitman of “The Perks of Being A Wallflower” and Marietta Sangai Sirleaf, who played Retta in “Parks and Recreation.”

The story line is full of hysterical moments and some situations that pull on your heart strings.

Now remember, there are only two seasons available so be sure to take your time.

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

“The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” is currently sitting at number five on Netflix’s Top 10 in the U.S. Today list.

This is a pretty dark story that details the situation around the torture and murder of 8-year-old Southern California boy Gabriel Fernandez.

His mother, Pearl Fernandez, and her boyfriend, Isauro Aquirre, were sentenced in 2018 in the child’s death.

Pearl Fernandez was given a life sentence and Aquirre was given a death sentence.

According to KTLA, Aquirre allegedly believed Gabriel was gay.

The six part miniseries follows the court case that shook southern California.

Grey’s Anatomy

Maybe a global pandemic is the best time start watching one of the most popular medical dramas in American history.

“Grey’s Anatomy” premiered in 2005 and is still putting out new seasons 15 years later.

The series follows Meredith Gray, played by Ellen Pompeo, as she navigates her residency at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital later named Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

It features some other big names in acting like Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Patrick Dempsey and T. R. Knight.

If you need a better explanation, it’s a more serious and dramatic version of ‘Scrubs’

Mindhunters

This crime drama takes place in the 1970s as two FBI agents change the field of criminal science by diving into the psychology of murder.

The series features Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv as they interview serial killers to understand how they think and apply it to ongoing cases.

Season two of the show is actually based on the Atlanta murders of 1979 to 1981 where at least 28 children and adults were killed over a two-year period.

Wayne Williams was arrested, tried and convicted in two of the murders but was never charged in the other cases.

This is rated TV-MA so you may not want to watch with the kids around.

Schitt’s Creek

If you’ve ever wanted to see the demise of a wealthy family that is so out of touch with modern day society, this is the show for you!

The premise of the story is that a video store entrepreneur and soap opera star find themselves completely broke. The only asset they can keep, aside from a few small things, is a small town called ‘Schitt’s Creek’ which they bought as a joke years prior to the series.

So, Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) and Moria Rose (Catherine O’Hara) pack up their two children David (Daniel Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) and move to a Schitt’s Creek motel.

The four of them learn to live in a rural town with absolutely no money. It’s won multiple awards and has been making headlines as season 6 comes to an end in April.

On My Block

“On My Block” follows the lives of four teens growing up in South Central Los Angeles, which keeps them on their feet with a number of issues with the prominent one being gang violence.

The group experiences a series of life challenges that tests their friendship such as: gang initiations, money issues, murder, gun violence and high school.

The newest season of the Netflix original series just hit the streaming services a few weeks ago after a dramatic end to the second season which left some viewers questioning where the show was going from that point.

Dead To Me

Christina Applegate really shows off her wide range of acting skills in “Dead to Me.”

The series came out in May of 2019 and it follows Jen, played by Applegate, who is going through a tough time after her husband was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

She joins a grief support group and becomes friends with another woman, Judy (played by Linda Cardellini), who is the complete opposite.

Both women navigate dealing with the tragic events in their lives and really explore the comedic side of dealing with grief.

As you watch the show, you find out Judy has a major secret that could wreck her friendship with Jen.

It’s definitely something to delve into.

Parks and Recreation

In a time of crisis, we ask ourselves “what would Leslie Knope do?”

“Parks and Recreation” ended after a seven-season run on NBC but the story line remains timely as ever.

“Saturday Night Live” alum Amy Poehler was one of the minds behind the series and portrayed the main character Leslie Knope.

The series follows Knope’s quest to show people that local government exists to do good while her boss, Ron Swanson (portrayed by Nick Offerman), dreams of shrinking government as much as possible.

The show has a slow start but will have you locked in after episode five.

It stars some other big names like: Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza. Adam Scott and Rob Lowe.

The Office

Human resource departments will forever be needed thanks to dysfunctional workplaces, but never has there been a more overwhelmed HR worker than Toby H. Flenderson in “The Office.”

The hit NBC show is actually based off a British version of the show led by Ricky Gervais (yeah, that guy who said a lot of offensive things at the 2020 Golden Globes).

The show is centered in Scranton, Pennsylvania at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

The main character, Michael Scott (played by Steve Carell) terrorizes his employees in his office with bad jokes and inappropriate antics but garners full support from the office ‘suck up’ Dwight Schrute. The show also features a major couple in any television program, Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly.

Jim and Pam’s relationship takes a transition from side plot to the main plot multiple times throughout the series. At some points, you’ll be rooting for them and crying.

Other times, you’ll just be cackling at the characters who help advance the plot. With “The Office” set to leave Netflix at the end of this year, you may want to bump this suggestion to the top of the cue.

