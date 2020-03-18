Actress Vanessa Hudgens tries to hush critics after downplaying COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) – Hollywood actress Vannessa Hudgens is facing serious backlash after downplaying the coronavirus outbreak.

In an Instagram video the actress stated, “It’s a virus I get it, I respect it, but at the same time, even if everybody gets it, yeah, people are gonna die. It’s terrible, but inevitable?”

Hudgens then ends it by saying, “I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now,” with a small laugh.

After facing enmity on social media including a constant stream of harsh criticism in her own comments section, she made another video earlier Tuesday assuring her fans that she takes the virus very seriously, but stopped short of an apology until she posted one hours later on Twitter.

“I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now,” Hudgens said in a Twitter post Tuesday. “This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever.”

