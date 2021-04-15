Actually, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez did break up

CFDA Fashion Icon Award recipient US singer Jennifer Lopez and fiance former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez arrive for the 2019 CFDA fashion awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on June 3, 2019. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Jennifer Lopez and now-ex-fiancée Alex Rodriguez are over over, the couple confirmed to TODAY on Thursday morning.

Here’s what they said:

We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez statement to TODAY

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. – Singing superstar Jennifer Lopez and retired baseball great Alex Rodriguez have been one of the most glam celebrity couples in recent years. Fans, get ready: a J-Rod wedding is on the cards. Lopez and Rodriguez confirmed on Instagram late Saturday March 9, 2019 that they are engaged. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The pop artist, 51, and MLB player, 45, got engaged in March 2019 after dating for two years.

The internet exploded when news first came out last month that the power couple broke up — which they quickly struck down less than a day later.

They were soon after seen kissing in the Dominican Republic, where Lopez was filming a movie.

But apparently, the rekindling was short-lived.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Jennifer Lopez kisses fiancé Alex Rodriguez after performing during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images)

One day before the breakup statement came out, A-Rod posted a photo to Instagram with his two daughters, no mention of his ex-love, saying “Every day I’m grateful. For my health, family, friends and life’s many blessings. 💙❤️”

Jennifer’s last post, meanwhile, appears as if she’s saying “peace out” to the four year relationship – but her caption says “✌️& 💖 to my #JLovers this weekend!!!”