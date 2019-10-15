Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets her own action figure

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is getting her very own action figure.

A Kickstarter campaign started by FCTRY – a company creating action figures inspired by big names in politics – launched Tuesday, already raising nearly $18,000 of the pledged goal of $15,000.

The pint-sized version of AOC shows her mini-me smiling while donning a white similar to the one she wore to her swearing-in ceremony in January, along with gold hoop earrings and red lipstick.

” Just two years ago, AOC was an anonymous 20-something waiting tables and tending bars in New York City, and now she is literally one of the most influential politicians in the United States,” the description for the Kickstarter reads.

One AOC doll will run you $20.

AOC will be the latest addition to the toy company’s line of Real Life Action Figures.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was immortalized in action figure-form in January.

