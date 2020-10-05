All Regal theatres to temporarily close

Two shoppers walk past a Regal move theater in Irvine, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Gov. Gavin Newsom relaxed coronavirus restrictions in five more counties on Tuesday, clearing the way for restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and churches to resume indoor activities with fewer people and other modifications. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(KRON) — Regal is temporarily closing all of its theatres in the United States starting Thursday.

That’s 536 theatres across the country.

In a tweet, Regal said “In response to an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape and sustained key market closures, Regal will suspend operations at all theatres at close of business on Thursday, October 8, 2020 until further notice.”

The chain’s parent company, Cineworld, is also closing its theatres across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“This is not a decision we made lightly. We did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable re-openings of our cinemas and we are so very grateful for our employees who implemented the new protocols, which resulted in lots of positive feedback from customers who visited our cinemas and felt safe. We were very proud of the fact that cinemas were open for 2 months and there was not one COVID case resulting from visiting the cinema. We cannot underscore enough how difficult this decision was.” Cineworld

Regal has five theatres in and near the Bay Area:

