Alyssa Milano tests positive for COVID antibodies after 3 negative results

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) – Alyssa Milano says she tested positive for coronavirus antibodies after suffering debilitating symptoms earlier this year.

The actress shared her test results on Instagram Wednesday, saying she actually tested negative for coronavirus while she was sick.

The 47-year-old posted a picture of herself wearing what looks like a mask hooked up to a breathing machine.

She says she endured multiple symptoms and thought she was dying.

In addition to testing negative for coronavirus twice, she also initially tested negative for antibodies.

Milano recovered, but still had some lingering symptoms, so she got another antibody test, which came out positive.

Antibodies indicate that a person has been exposed to the virus.

The CDC warns that antibody tests currently available may not be accurate.

