LOS ANGELES (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-carpet and behind-the-scenes updates on the 2023 Grammy Awards from The Associated Press. Live updates — any times Pacific — are brought to you by AP journalists at the show in Los Angeles and around the country.

___

MIC DROP

“We’re here with our pockets empty, but our hands aren’t!”

— Sir the Baptist, accepting the award for best roots gospel album on behalf of the Tennessee State University Marching Band for “The Urban Hymnal.” Baptist used his acceptance speech to highlight how underfunded historically Black colleges and universities like Tennessee state are, saying he had to “put my last dime in order to get us across the line.”

The nomination alone marked the first time a college marching band had been nominated in the category, especially significant given the role marching bands play in HBCUs’ identities and culture as AP’s Travis Loller explained last month. With the win, Tennessee State’s “Aristocrat of Bands” beat out the likes of Willie Nelson.

___

TROPHY TALLY

Kendrick Lamar can’t be beat for best rap performance.

He extended his record in the category with a sixth career trophy for “The Heart Part 5.”

The 35-year-old rapper from nearby Compton put even more distance between himself and Kanye West and Jay-Z, who are tied with two wins apiece.

Lamar also was honored for his writing with a Grammy for best rap song for “The Heart Part 5.” He shared it with three co-writers.

___

THEY SAID IT

“It’s rock ‘n’ roll, man.”

— Brandi Carlile, after jogging onstage to accept the trophy for best rock performance for “Broken Horses.” Carlile was the only woman nominated this year in a category long dominated by men.

She wasn’t gone from the stage for long. She soon returned to collect the Grammy for best rock song, a writer’s award. She co-wrote “Broken Horses” with twin brothers Phil and Tim Hanseroth.

“Oh my god, this is amazing,” Carlisle shouted. “Oh, I’ll never be the same.”

___

TROPHY TALLY

On the heels of announcing the end of his touring days, Ozzy Osbourne has won two Grammys.

“Degradation Rules” by Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi won the best metal performance and his album “Patient Number 9” won best rock album. Osbourne’s 2020 album “Ordinary Man” was well received and his 2022 album “Patient Number 9” came into the Grammys with four nominations. The one with Iommi reunited him with his Black Sabbath bandmate. Osbourne did not attend.

___

MIC DROP

“I just EGOT!”

— Viola Davis, picking up her Grammy Award for spoken word album. Davis has an Emmy for “How to Get Away With Murder,” an Oscar for “Fences,” a Tony for both “King Hedley II” and “Fences” and now a Grammy for her audiobook performance of her memoir “Finding Me.”

___

SNAPSHOT

Bebe Rexha’s sizzling hot pink halter gown is Moschino. It twists and turns from the neck to the floor. And like Doja Cat, she accessorized with long matching gloves.

___

LINER NOTES

Eric Schilling could not accept his Grammy Award because he had to work. At the Grammys.

No, he’s not tending bar, but the mixing engineer is recording and mixing the Grammys show.

He won for best immersive album for “Divine Tides.”

“Hi Eric! If you can see us on the screen, We won!” said Herbert Waltl, who won the award along with Schilling, Ricky Kej and Police drummer Stewart Copeland.

___

BEY WATCH

All eyes are on Beyoncé, who has the chance tonight to take the mantle as the artist with the most Grammy Awards. She’s on her way, winning her first Grammy on what could be a historic day and night.

She took her 29th career trophy for best dance electronic recording early in the Premiere Ceremony. The win puts Beyoncé in second place for most Grammys ever, breaking a tie with legendary producer Quincy Jones.

If she wins three more before the day is over, she’ll be the biggest Grammy winner of all time. She’s nominated for eight more.

___

SNAPSHOT

Doja Cat heated up the Grammys red carpet in skin-tight, shiny Versace. She capped off her shiny look with long black gloves and cropped black hair.

___

1 p.m.

“Assassins Creed: Valhalla” has won the first Grammy Award ever handed out for a video game score soundtrack.

Composer Stephanie Economou accepted the award, which was a newly created category this year. She thanked all the people who fought to get the category created.

“Thank you for acknowledging and validating the power of game music,” she said.

She beat out composers who worked “Aliens: Fireteam Elite,” “Call of Duty: Vanguard,” “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Old World.”

___

TROPHY TALLY

“Encanto” took home the first two Grammys of the night. The 2021 Disney film won the best compilation soundtrack for visual media and the best score soundtrack awards. The soundtrack included last year’s megahit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Soundtrack writer Lin-Manuel Miranda was not in attendance, but thanked during both acceptance speeches.

___

RED CARPET ROLLOUT

The Grammys red carpet opens five hours before the show begins, but it doesn’t take nearly that long to walk through it. Let’s take a tour of it.

___

THEY SAID IT

“I just keep thinking back to when I was 16, when I was 20, what would it have been for me if I had seen the kind of visibility that there is now?”

— Anoushka Shankar, sitar player and Grammy nominee, on South Asian representation in the music industry. She was accompanied by sister and fellow nominee Norah Jones and added that one of best friends, actor Poorna Jagannathan from “Never Have I Ever,” helped her get dressed today.

___

12:30 p.m.

So what can you expect from the Premiere Ceremony, which is now getting underway? Around 80 awards will be handed out during this pre-telecast event. Among the categories slated for this ceremony are best rap song; best alternative music album; and best audio book, narration and storytelling recording.

The Premiere Ceremony is hosted by Randy Rainbow, best known for his musical parodies. Presenters include poet Amanda Gorman, actor Myles Frost, jazz musician Arturo O’Farrill, singer Judy Collins and R&B star Babyface. Performers include jazz singer Samara Joy, sitar player Anoushka Shankar and Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab, Colombian singer Carlos Vives and singer Madison Cunningham.

___

12 p.m.

The Premiere Ceremony is slated to start in just half an hour. Check out our guide on how to watch the pre-show offering and the main event.

___

INTRO TRACK

The 2023 Grammy Awards show is upon us. With the notoriously long red carpet set to rollout in a matter of hours, it’s time to study up on our writers’ predictions for the evening.

Most of the awards will be handed out before the CBS telecast gets started, but we’ll keep you updated on the tallies from the Premiere Ceremony.

The AP will be hosting its own red carpet show, featuring a mix of fashion and interviews. It’ll be streamed on YouTube, Twitter and right here on apnews.com.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the 2023 Grammys at https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards.