Are you watching the longest running shows on TV… still on-air

HOUSTON (KIAH) Here are the longest running American TV shows that are still on . . . along with when they debuted and how long they’ve been on:

1. “General Hospital” . . . April 1, 1963 . . . 58 years.

2. “Days of Our Lives” . . . November 8, 1965 . . . almost 56 years.

3. “Sesame Street” . . . November 10, 1969 . . . almost 52 years.

4. “Masterpiece Theatre” . . . January 10, 1971 . . . 50 years.

5. “The Price Is Right” . . . September 4, 1972 . . . almost 49 years.

6. “The Young and the Restless” . . . March 26, 1973 . . . 48 years.

7. “Wheel of Fortune” . . . January 6, 1975 . . . 46 years.

8. “Saturday Night Live” . . . October 11, 1975 . . . almost 46 years.

9. “Jeopardy!” . . . September 10, 1984 . . . almost 37 years.

10. “The Bold and the Beautiful” . . . March 23, 1987 . . . 34 years.

11. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” . . . November 26, 1989 . . . almost 32 years.

12. “The Simpsons” . . . December 17, 1989 . . . almost 32 years.

13. “Power Rangers” . . . August 28, 1993 . . . almost 28 years.

14. “South Park” . . . August 13, 1997 . . . almost 24 years.

15. “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” . . . September 20, 1999 . . . almost 22 years.