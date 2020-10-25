At home with Beethoven’s Second Symphony virtual concert

Coronavirus: The Latest

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Rosa Symphony is bringing an enhanced concert experience to your living room on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 3 PM on its YouTube channel.

This virtual concert, conducted by Francesco Lecce-Chong, the second in the Symphony’s SRS @ Home series, features Beethoven’s Second Symphony and works by Scott Joplin, Chen Yi, Gabriela Lena Frank and Max Bruch.

