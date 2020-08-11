‘Baby Wildlife Warrior’: Bindi Irwin announces she’s pregnant

Australia (KRON) – There’s a new crocodile hunter on the way for the Irwin family.

The daughter of late ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin announced on Tuesday she’s pregnant with her first child.

Bindi Irwin and her husband of 5 months, Chandler Powell, shared their exciting news on Instagram saying “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021.”

“Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you,” she says.

“Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter,” she adds.

In the photo, the 22-year-old and her husband are holding up a baby zookeeper shirt embroidered with “Australian Zoo.”

Bindi, also known as Bindi the Jungle Girl, is a passionate wildlife activist and TV personality like her late father, Steve Irwin.

The couple married in March in the gardens of Australia Zoo in Queensland. The venue was opened by Bindi’s grandparents in the 1970s and is still run by the Irwin family, according to CNN.

The soon-to-be mom asks, “Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ❤️”

