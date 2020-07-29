Back to the big screen: Theaters ensure moviegoers safety by following health measures

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Businesses have been shut down, reopened, and then shut down again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, indoor movie theaters have remained closed across the country.

In order to allow for social distancing, some movie theater locations have started to reopen with 25-percent capacity or created drive-in style theaters.

On Monday, Regal Cinemas made an exciting announcement for movie lovers. Starting on Aug. 21, Regal Cinemas will also begin to reopen theaters.

According to a Bay Area CineMarketing company, Before the Movie, theaters haven’t been able to demonstrate how they can reopen safely throughout the pandemic.

While malls, casinos, wineries, and bars have been allowed to reopen with restrictions, movie theaters have waited for their turn, in addition to preparing to keep customers safe.

If you are hesitant to return to the big, comfy seats with a bowl of popcorn sitting next to other people, here are a few safety measures you should know that theaters are taking:

Going touchless – New apps keep interaction to a minimum. Tickets and concessions all done through app. Special seating – Pairing seats in twos so couples can sit together. Seats in front, back, and on each side of you are empty. Traffic being directed from entering and exiting the theater. Cleaning between movies.

In addition, these are a few things to keep in mind that make your movie experience safe:

Everyone faces the same way which cuts down on spray since there is very little talking if any during a movie. You can wear a mask through the whole movie, other than to take a sip of a beverage or bite of popcorn. During the movie, there is minimal movement which again reduces exposure.

