Backstreet Boys announce two Bay Area stops in 2020 world tour

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Backstreet’s back, alright!

The Backstreet Boys are bringing their DNA World Tour to the Bay Area.

The tour is one of the group’s biggest in 18 years after the success of their Grammy-nominated album, DNA.

North America you knew we’d be coming back again 🧬 We’re so excited to bring the #DNAWorldTour to even more of you guys!! Tickets are on sale this Friday & fan club pre-sale starts tomorrow! Check https://t.co/wR7Soy5NL3 for all the info 🖤 #BSBDNA2020 pic.twitter.com/DSP2ARQYjd — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) February 10, 2020

The boys will be in the Bay Area for two performances.

They will be hitting the Concord Pavilion in Concord on August 14, then the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View on August 15.

>> CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE TOUR DATES

Tickets go on sale Feb. 14 at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

