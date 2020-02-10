Live Now
Backstreet Boys announce two Bay Area stops in 2020 world tour

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Backstreet’s back, alright!

The Backstreet Boys are bringing their DNA World Tour to the Bay Area.

The tour is one of the group’s biggest in 18 years after the success of their Grammy-nominated album, DNA.

The boys will be in the Bay Area for two performances.

They will be hitting the Concord Pavilion in Concord on August 14, then the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View on August 15.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 14 at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

