Betty White reveals her 99th birthday plans

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – America’s sweetheart Betty White turns 99-years-old on Jan. 17.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former “Golden Girl” revealed how she’ll be ringing in her final double digits during quarantine.

“What am I doing for my birthday?” she said. “Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

If you aren’t familiar with “The Pet Set,” the reference is a nod to White’s show from the 70’s in which she featured animals and some of her famous friends who also loved animals.

While her career spans nearly eight decades, she’s probably best known for her Emmy-winning role as the sweet but ditzy “Rose” on the long-running series “The Golden Girls.”

White holds the Guinness World Record for the longest TV career for a female entertainer.

Among her many accolades, she has won five Primetime Emmy Awards and one Grammy Award, but despite her long-running success in entertainment, she says she wants to be remembered for her work with animals and animal-related charities.

Happy Birthday, Betty!

CNN contributed to this report.