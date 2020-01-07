Bonnaroo 2020 lineup: Lizzo, Tool, Tame Impala headlining

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (KRON) – Your 2020 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival lineup is here!
The official lineup was released on Tuesday for the June festival, with Lizzo, Tool, and Tame Impala headlining the June 11-14 event at Great Stage Park.
Other performers include Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Bassnectar, the 1975, and Flume.
Tickets go on sale starting at 11 a.m. CST on Thursday, Jan. 9.
