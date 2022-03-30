SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Actor Bruce Willis will be “stepping away” from acting due to a newly diagnosed brain condition, his family stated in an Instagram post.

The 67-year-old actor was diagnosed with aphasia, which affects his cognitive abilities.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” the family stated. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.”

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that,” the statement continues.

Head trauma, brain tumors, infections and strokes can cause aphasia, which is the inability to understand language due to damage to specific brain regions.