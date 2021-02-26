Bruno Mars releasing new music with Anderson .Paak as ‘Silk Sonic’ band

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bruno Mars said he’s dropping new music in collaboration with music artist Anderson .Paak.

The smooth singers are calling the band ‘Silk Sonic.’

We’ll get to hear their first single as soon as Friday, March 5, Mars and Paak announced on Twitter.

✨We locked in and made an album. The band’s called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5.✨ pic.twitter.com/kzCQ3f7NRa — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 26, 2021

The album cover says Bootsy Collins is a special guest host.

Mars last left us with his Grammy-award winning R&B album ’24K Magic’ in 2016, with a chart-topping song of the same name. Since then, he sang on hits like ‘Finesse’ with Cardi B.

Southern California-born Paak’s last album ‘Ventura’ came out under Dr. Dre’s record label in 2018 and featured André 3000, Smokey Robinson and more.