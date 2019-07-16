California among top states ‘storming’ Area 51 to ‘see them aliens’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – More than a million people have RSVP’d to a Facebook event pledging to storm Area 51 to “see them aliens.”

The Facebook event, aptly named “Storm Area 51: They can’t stop us all” plans to gather the masses on September 20, 2019, outside of Area 51 and to storm the secluded, secretive military base.

As of this posting, more than 1.3 million people say they’re attending the so-called storming event.

Here are the top states that will be looking to “see them aliens,” according to pop culture site dankgeek.com:

Texas Arizona Nevada California West Virginia Utah New Mexico Hawaii New Jersey Michigan

Graphic: dankgeek.com

The map was created using geotagged Twitter data tracking tweets about “storming Area 51,” which yielded more than a whopping 3 million tweets!

The event has garnered so much attention, even the Air Force itself is speaking out.

Air Force spokesperson Laura McAndrews told the Washington Post that while the Air Force is aware of the event and is prepared to “protect” the facility should people try and enter the secured facility.

“[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” McAndrews said. “The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

