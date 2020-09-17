‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested, charged in child porn case, report says

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — “Cheer” star Jerry Harris has been arrested and charged in federal court with the production of child pornography, the Chicago Tribune reported.

A lawsuit was filed Monday against Harris, with Twin boys in Texas saying he sent them sexually explicit photos and videos of himself beginning when they were 13.

USA TODAY reported Monday that the FBI was investigating accusations that Harris solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors. USA TODAY was the first to report the allegations.

The boys’ mother reported Harris to the FBI last month, according to the lawsuit against Harris and three cheer organizations.