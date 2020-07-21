Cheez-It’s dual wine and crackers box returns in time for National Wine and Cheese Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Back by popular demand!
Just in time to celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day on July 25, House Wine and Kellogg are partnering up again to sell its Wine-and-Cheez-It box for a limited time.
This year, the wine box offers House Wine Rosé paired with Cheeze-It White Cheddar crackers.
People can find the mash-up product for $29.99 on the House Wine website starting at 2 p.m. PST on July 23 while supplies last.
Last year’s wine and Cheez-It box featured original Cheez-Its and a red blend.
Latest Stories:
- Owner of California winery with name similar to Gov. Newsom pestered with angry calls, emails
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: Alyssa Nakken makes MLB history
- Walmart announces new round of cash bonuses, stores to close on Thanksgiving
- Marin County considers penalizing people who violate COVID-19 health orders
- New state guidelines include possible waiver for elementary schools from ban on in-school instruction