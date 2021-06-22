Chris Brown under investigation for battery after allegedly slapping woman

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Chris Brown attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – Singer Chris Brown is under investigation for battery.

TMZ reports the victim accused Brown of slapping her at his San Fernando Valley home over the weekend.

No arrests have been made.

According to TMZ, the woman did not have any injuries “aside from the allegedly dislodged weave.”

The case is being submitted to the Los Angeles city attorney’s office for filing consideration.

Brown seemingly responded to the allegation Tuesday, posting on his Instagram story, “Y’all so damn [cap emoji],” along with a series of laughing-crying emojis.

This isn’t the first time Brown is making headlines for an alleged assault against a woman.

Brown’s ex Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against the singer back in 2017, alleging he assaulted her in the past and was continuing to send her threatening texts and voicemails. In 2009, Rihanna also won a restraining order against him following accusations of domestic violence.