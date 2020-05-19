Chuck E. Cheese changes name to ‘Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings’ on delivery app

Chuck E. Cheese is delivering pizza during the coronavirus pandemic, well kind of.
The national chain is operating a restaurant under a different name – Pasqually’s Pizza and Wings.
Pasqually is the name of one of the Chuck E. Cheese characters.
A Chuck E. Cheese spokesperson told Food & Wine, “Pasqually’s Pizza and Wings shares kitchen space with the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.”
But the spokesperson said the pizza is not the exact same as what you’d get at Chuck E. Cheese.
Pasqually’s has a thicker crust and more sauce, they said.
The pizza is currently only available for delivery.
According to Business Insider, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, CEC Entertainment is struggling to stay afloat with lenders organizing and tapping restructuring lawyers.
