‘Cinderella’ opens 2020 San Francisco Ballet season

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Misa Kuranaga is a principal dancer at San Francisco Ballet.

Misa joined the Company this summer after spending 16 years with Boston Ballet.

Now, after a 19-year absence, Misa is back with the San Francisco Ballet. In 2001, Misa was an apprentice (first-level professional) at SF Ballet.

Now she is performing as Cinderella in the SF Ballet’s production of Cinderella.

Christopher Wheeldon’s Cinderella offers no fairy godmother or clock striking midnight.

Instead, his Cinderella gives depth to its characters by combining elements of both the Charles Perrault and the Brothers Grimm versions of the story.

Wheeldon’s Cinderella is in control of her destiny, rather than a passive heroine, and the Prince is given a backstory. Moments of humor abound throughout the ballet, notably among Cinderella’s drunken stepmother and the slapstick affairs of her stepsisters.

The production Cinderella, Jan. 21-Feb. 2, opens the 2020 season for the SF Ballet.

The 2020 Season continues through May with two additional story ballets: George Balanchine’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, March 6-15, and Artistic Director and Principal Choreographer Helgi Tomasson’s Romeo & Juliet, May 1-10.

