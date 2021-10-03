Club Fugazi bounces back with high flying performance

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco jewel is quite literally bouncing back!

Club Fugazi in North Beach seeks to entertain with exciting live performances, and they’re returning to the city this week.

“Dear San Francisco: A High-Flying Love Story” officially premieres on October 12th, but previews are going on right now.

In a KRON4 exclusive interview, Executive Producer David Dower tells us everything we need to know about this intimate and immersive resident production that pays homage to the resilience of the City by the Bay.

Tickets are now on sale at clubfugazisf.com.

