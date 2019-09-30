‘Clueless’ star Stacey Dash arrested for domestic battery

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A well-known actress from the 90s has been arrested in Pasco County.

Stacey Dash, who starred as Dionne Davenport in the 1995 teen comedy “Clueless,” was arrested and charged with domestic battery Sunday night in New Port Richey.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at an apartment on Avana Way just before 8 p.m. Deputies say 52-year-old Dash got into a verbal argument with the victim, who was not identified by the sheriff’s office.

An arrest report says Dash pushed the victim and slapped him in the face. The victim suffered red scratch marks on his arm from being pushed, deputies say.

Dash was taken into custody for domestic battery and taken to the Land O’ Lakes detention facility.

