Comedian Paul Mooney dies at 79

NEW YORK – JANUARY 30: Comedian Paul Mooney takes part in a discussion panel after the world premiere screening of “That’s What I’m Talking About” at The Museum of Television & Radio January 30, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images for TV Land)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Comedian Paul Mooney has died at age 79.

A tweet on his account posted 7:33 a.m. on Wednesday said:

Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts …you’re all are the best!…… Mooney World .. The Godfather of Comedy – ONE MOON MANY STARS! .. To all in love with this great man.. many thanks🙏🏾 — Paul Mooney (@PaulEalyMooney) May 19, 2021

He died of a heart attack at his home in Oakland, TMZ reported.

ComedyCentral tweeted that Mooney was “brutally funny and brutally honest.”

He was brutally funny and brutally honest. Thank you, Paul Mooney. pic.twitter.com/ZOzrCUSl0E — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) May 19, 2021

Mooney, an Emmy-nominated writer, wrote for comedians like Richard Pryor and Redd Fox, wrote on Chappelle’s Show and In Living Color among other comedy writing credits, and was a stand-up comic himself.

PASADENA, CA – SEPTEMBER 25: Comedian Paul Mooney performs onstage at the 2005 BET Comedy Icon Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 25, 2005 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

He was also known for acting in the movies The Buddy Holly Show (1978), Brewster’s Millions (1985), Pryor’s Place (1984) and Meet the Blacks (2016), according to imdb.

He was born as Paul Gladney in Louisiana, but moved to Oakland as a child.