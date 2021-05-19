Comedian Paul Mooney dies at 79

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Comedian Paul Mooney has died at age 79.
A tweet on his account posted 7:33 a.m. on Wednesday said:
He died of a heart attack at his home in Oakland, TMZ reported.
ComedyCentral tweeted that Mooney was “brutally funny and brutally honest.”
Mooney, an Emmy-nominated writer, wrote for comedians like Richard Pryor and Redd Fox, wrote on Chappelle’s Show and In Living Color among other comedy writing credits, and was a stand-up comic himself.
He was also known for acting in the movies The Buddy Holly Show (1978), Brewster’s Millions (1985), Pryor’s Place (1984) and Meet the Blacks (2016), according to imdb.
He was born as Paul Gladney in Louisiana, but moved to Oakland as a child.