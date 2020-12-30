Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann on ‘Gilligan’s Island’, dies of COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) — One of the last surviving main cast members of Gilligan’s Island has died of COVID-19.
Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann Summers on the 1960s sitcom, died at age 82. She died peacefully at a living facility in Los Angeles, publicist Harlan Boll said.
“There is so much more to Dawn Wells” than the “Gilligan’s Island” character that brought her fame, Boll said in a statement.
Besides TV, film and stage acting credits, her other real-life roles included teacher and motivational speaker, Boll said.
Born in Reno, Nevada, Wells represented her state in the 1959 Miss America pageant and quickly pivoted to an acting career. Her early TV roles came on shows including “77 Sunset Strip,” “Maverick” and “Bonanza.”
Then came “Gilligan’s Island,” a goofy, good-natured show that became an unlikely but indelible part of popular culture.
Now, the beloved show has just one surviving main cast member left: Tina Louise, who played Ginger. The CBS sitcom centered around three women and four men who were stranded after their sight-seeing tour boat got shipwrecked on a deserted island.
Mary Ann was the sweet one among a movie star and an older rich woman with a flair for drama.
