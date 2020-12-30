Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann on ‘Gilligan’s Island’, dies of COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) — One of the last surviving main cast members of Gilligan’s Island has died of COVID-19.

Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann Summers on the 1960s sitcom, died at age 82. She died peacefully at a living facility in Los Angeles, publicist Harlan Boll said.

“There is so much more to Dawn Wells” than the “Gilligan’s Island” character that brought her fame, Boll said in a statement.

Besides TV, film and stage acting credits, her other real-life roles included teacher and motivational speaker, Boll said.

Born in Reno, Nevada, Wells represented her state in the 1959 Miss America pageant and quickly pivoted to an acting career. Her early TV roles came on shows including “77 Sunset Strip,” “Maverick” and “Bonanza.”

Then came “Gilligan’s Island,” a goofy, good-natured show that became an unlikely but indelible part of popular culture.

Now, the beloved show has just one surviving main cast member left: Tina Louise, who played Ginger. The CBS sitcom centered around three women and four men who were stranded after their sight-seeing tour boat got shipwrecked on a deserted island.

Promotional portrait shows the cast of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ as they listen to a portable radio, early 1960s. Pictured are, from left, American actors Russell Johnson (as the Professor, in white shirt), Alan Hale Jr. (1918 – 1990) (as the Skipper, in blue shirt), Bob Denver (1935 – 2005) (as Gilligan, in red shirt), Dawn Wells (as Mary Ann, hand on chin), Tina Louise (as Ginger, standing), Jim Backus (1913 – 1989) (as Thurston Howell III, holdig radio), and Natalie Schafer (1900 – 1991) (as Mrs. Howell). (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

From left to right, sex-kitten Ginger (Tina Louise), girl-next-door Mary Ann (Dawn Wells), and millionairess Mrs. Howell (Natalie Schaefer) in a scene from the 1960s television comedy Gilligan’s Island. 1964-1967

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Actress Dawn Wells visits Hallmark Channel’s “Home & Family” at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 30, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Actress Dawn Wells on Circle Line Pier. Dawn is best know for her role as Mary Ann Summers on the CBS sitcom, Gilligan’s Island. (Photo By: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

PARSIPPANY, NJ – OCTOBER 28: Vic Dibitetto and Dawn Wells attend 2016 Chiller Theatre Expo at Parsippany Hilton on October 29, 2016 in Parsippany, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)

Mary Ann was the sweet one among a movie star and an older rich woman with a flair for drama.