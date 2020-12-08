‘Day of the Dozens’: Krispy Kreme’s $1 deal returns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – ‘Tis the season for some doughnuts!

Instead of leaving out some cookies with milk out for Santa this year, how about a doughnut?

The annual Krispy Kreme’s Day of Dozens is back and better than ever.

On the twelfth day of Christmas, Krispy Kreme is making sure you have enough sweets to treat yourself and those around you.

You can enjoy their $1 doughnut deal after you purchase any flavors of your choice by the dozen.

You can purchase $1 glazed doughnuts when purchasing the dozen.

Not only is it cheap and a sweet deal but you get to enjoy the offer twice!

The offer is limited to two dozen per customer at participating stores and is not valid for online ordering.

Make sure to mark your calendars for Saturday Dec. 12.

DAY of the DOZENS is coming!🍩 Get an Original Glazed dozen for $1 w/any full priced dozen! The season's sweetest Saturday will be 12/12🎄



Participating US & CAN shops 12/12 only. Not valid online. Not used w/other offers. While supplies last. All info – https://t.co/tiQvVaAAFS pic.twitter.com/W8uOcFA24B — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 7, 2020

