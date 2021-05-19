Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Pop singer and former Disney actor Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary, publicly changing their pronouns to they/them on Wednesday morning.
“This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me,” said Lovato, 28.
Nonbinary can describe a person whose gender is not male or female, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality. “For example, some people have a gender that blends elements of being a man or a woman, or a gender that is different than either male or female. Some people don’t identify with any gender. Some people’s gender changes over time.”
Lovato said they will have nonbinary activist Alok on their new podcast, ‘4D with Demi Lovato,’ to engage in conversation about this identity.
Together, Lovato said they and Alok will take the time to “personally reflect on how I came to my truth.”
Lovato had already publicly come out as queer, and said they told family and friends when they were 17 years old that they also liked women. They called themselves pansexual earlier this year on Joe Rogan’s podcast.
Lovato’s career started popping off after they starred in the Disney movie Camp Rock (2008) and played the main role in the Disney television series Sonny With A Chance.
Their latest album, Dancing With The Devil, came out last month along with a YouTube documentary about their recovery from drug addiction.