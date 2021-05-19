Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 22: Demi Lovato performs onstage during the OBB Premiere Event for YouTube Originals Docuseries “Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil” at The Beverly Hilton on March 22, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Pop singer and former Disney actor Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary, publicly changing their pronouns to they/them on Wednesday morning.

“This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me,” said Lovato, 28.

Nonbinary can describe a person whose gender is not male or female, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality. “For example, some people have a gender that blends elements of being a man or a woman, or a gender that is different than either male or female. Some people don’t identify with any gender. Some people’s gender changes over time.”

I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way xox — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Lovato said they will have nonbinary activist Alok on their new podcast, ‘4D with Demi Lovato,’ to engage in conversation about this identity.

Together, Lovato said they and Alok will take the time to “personally reflect on how I came to my truth.”

Lovato had already publicly come out as queer, and said they told family and friends when they were 17 years old that they also liked women. They called themselves pansexual earlier this year on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

WASHINGTON – JANUARY 19: (L-R) Singer Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas,Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas attend the Post Pre-Inaugural Ball hosted by The Huffington Post and MySpace at The Newseum on January 19, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joe Kohen/Getty Images)

Lovato’s career started popping off after they starred in the Disney movie Camp Rock (2008) and played the main role in the Disney television series Sonny With A Chance.

Their latest album, Dancing With The Devil, came out last month along with a YouTube documentary about their recovery from drug addiction.