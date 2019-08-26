Disney reveals major overhaul for Epcot, including Marvel, Moana attractions

ORLANDO (CNN) – A “Guardians of the Galaxy” ride and a “Moana” experience.

Those are just two of the attractions Disney says it’s using to re-invent Epcot.

The company wants the new upgrades to be the largest transformation of a park in Disney’s history.

A Mary Poppins attraction and an overhaul to the iconic “Spaceship Earth” ride are also in the works.

Marvel is also expected to play a bigger role in Disney Theme parks too.

No word on when some of the attractions will be complete.

But Disney’s 50th anniversary is Oct. 1, 2021.

The company says to expect the experience to be magical!

