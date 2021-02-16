Disney’s ‘Mandalorian’ under pressure to bring Gina Carano back

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of fans want Gina Carano back on ‘The Mandalorian.’

Lucasfilms fired Carano from the show set in the Star Wars universe after she compared the Holocaust to people being hated for their political views.

She played an ally to the title character, helping protect Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda), in the Disney Plus series.

“Her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” a statement from Lucasfilms said.

Her post said in part: “Most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

#FireGinaCarano started trending before the production company let her go, and now a petition is circulating to pressure Disney and the show creators to rehire her.

(L-R) Ming-Na Wen, Pedro Pascal, Executive Producer Jon Favreau, Executive Producer/Director Dave Filoni, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Executive Producer Kathleen Kennedy and Werner Herzog at the premiere of "The Mandalorian" on November 13, 2019.

The Change petition started almost a week ago and is fewer than 10,000 signatures to its 50K goal as of late Tuesday morning.

Petition organizer Logan Norfleet blames “cancel culture” and Twitter for Carano’s firing, in a statement on the petition page.

“I’m not going to say she was right or wrong with her views, but firing celebrities over their political views has been happening way too often, and once again, Hollywood has struck down another conservative. What she said may have been a little extreme, and I can even see why some people may have been offended, but her tweet was not made to incite violence or to express discrimination or hatred of any sort to any particular group,” Norfleet writes.

After her firing, the MMA fighter-turned-actress got an opportunity with The Daily Wire to produce and act in a new film.

“They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them,” Carano said in an Instagram announcement about the deal.