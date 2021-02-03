Dolly Parton turns 75 but waits to receive COVID-19 vaccine: Here’s why

(KRON) – Dolly Parton turned 75 last month, making her eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine — So why is she waiting to get the shot?

In an interview with The Associated Press, Parton talked about her donation to coronavirus research, in addition to her reasoning behind not getting the vaccine quite yet.

The music icon’s birthday was on Jan. 19 and says being 75 doesn’t mean she will be slowing down anytime soon.

Turning 75 makes Parton eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, when asked if she went to get the vaccine, she responded, “I’m not going to get mine until some more people get theirs. I don’t want it to look like I’m jumping the line just because I donated money.”

Parton went on to say that when she does get the vaccine, it will be “on camera so people will know and I’ll tell them the truth, if I have symptoms.”

AP: Have you gotten your shot? Parton: No. I’m not going to get mine until some more people get theirs. I don’t want it to look like I’m jumping the line just because I donated money. I’m very funny about that. I’m going to get mine though, but I’m going to wait. I’m at the age where I could have gotten mine legally last week. I turned 75. I was going to do it on my birthday, and I thought, “Nah, don’t do that.” You’ll look like you’re just doing a show. None of my work is really like that. I wasn’t doing it for a show. I’m going to get mine. I want it. I’m going to get it. When I get it, I’ll probably do it on camera so people will know and I’ll tell them the truth, if I have symptoms and all that. Hopefully, it’ll encourage people. I’m not going to jump the line just because I could.

Back in April 2020, Parton made a $1-million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for coronavirus research.

Parton says she wanted to help find a vaccination and began doing research.

She ended by saying, “I get a lot more credit than I deserve I think, but I was just happy to be a part of any and all of that.”

AP: You donated $1 million to coronavirus research — what compelled you to do that? Parton: Well, I follow my heart. I’m a person of faith and I pray all the time that God will lead me into the right direction and let me know what to do. When the pandemic first hit, that was my first thought, “I need to do something to try to help find a vaccination.” I just did some research with the people at Vanderbilt (University) — they’re wonderful people, they’ve been so good through the years to my people in times of illness and all that. I just asked if I could donate a million dollars to the research for a vaccine. I get a lot more credit than I deserve I think, but I was just happy to be a part of any and all of that.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.