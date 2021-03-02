Dr. Seuss books are going for ridiculous prices on Amazon

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) – Amid the Dr. Seuss fallout that ensued after it was announced 6 books wouldn’t be published because of “racist and insensitive imagery,” more than a dozen of his books made their way onto Amazon’s best-sellers book chart.

Copies of the 1989 edition of “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street Hardcover” were listed at prices of $800, $1,500 and $2,000

A copy of “On Beyond Zebra!” was listed at $1,500

And a copy of “McElligot’s Pool” was listed at $1,000.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that coincided with the late author and illustrator’s birthday.

School districts across the country have also moved away from Dr. Seuss, prompting Loudoun County, Virginia, schools just outside Washington, D.C., to douse rumors last month that they were banning the books entirely.

“Research in recent years has revealed strong racial undertones in many books written/illustrated by Dr. Seuss,” the school district said in a statement.