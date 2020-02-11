Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter Simone joins WWE to continue family legacy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and ex-wife Dany Garcia, is continuing the family legacy by becoming a professional wrestler with the WWE.

In a statement, Simone announced she has signed a wrestling contract with WWE to follow not only in the footsteps of her father, but her grandfather Rocky Johnson and great-grandfather Peter Maivia.

“It means the world to me,” Simone said. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

According to the WWE, Simone will become the first-ever fourth-generation wrestler in WWE history.

“To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said ‘this will be my life one day’, this is for you. I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work,” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

The Rock also shared his happiness with the news on social media, writing “Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete,” he wrote. “Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own.”

Simone’s mom Dany also shared the good news on her Instagram, writing “While the legacy of the family may be your platform, your future will be uniquely yours to earn.”

