ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland-born Jake Schreier is set to be the director of Marvel Studios’ “Thunderbolts,” according to an article on The Wrap posted on IMDb. Marvel has not announced a release date for the film.

The report said “Thunderbolts” might feature the return of villains from previous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, such as Baron Zemo, Taskmaster, U.S. Agent, and the Winter Soldier.

Schreier attended NYU film school. He directed numerous films, such as “Robot & Frank” (2012) and “Paper Towns” (2015). He also directed music videos for Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar, according to the report.

Eric Pearson is writing the script for “Thunderbolts” — the same writer for other Marvel films like “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017) and “Black Widow” (2021). Kevin Feige, who has produced every MCU film since “Iron Man” in 2008, will also be producing “Thunderbolts,” according IMDb.

Deadline first reported the news.