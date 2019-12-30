Live Now
Eddie Murphy to receive Lifetime Achievement honor

Entertainment

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Eddie Murphy has had a long career in comedy and now he’s getting the ultimate recognition.

Murphy is set to receive the Critics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award.

The “Saturday Night Live” alumna, Oscar-nominated actor and “Dolemite Is My Name” star will receive the honor at the 25th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 19.

Some of Murphy’s other appearances include “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Daddy Day Care,” “The Nutty Professor,” “Harlem Nights,” and “Trading Places.”

He was also in “Coming to America,” “Bowfinger,” “48 Hours” and was the voice of Donkey in “Shrek.”

He’s set to go on his first comedy tour in 30 years in 2020.

