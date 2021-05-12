Ellen DeGeneres is ending her daytime talk show: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It looks like the Ellen DeGeneres Show may be over for good.
The Hollywood Reporter reports DeGeneres informed her staff May 11 of the news – which was a long time coming – and will make the official announcement on her show Thursday.
“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter.
In Aug. 2020, three of the show’s producers left amid allegations of a dysfunctional work environment that harbored misbehavior, including sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks.
An internal company investigation of work conditions was prompted by a BuzzFeed News report in July based on 36 interviews with ex-staffers, who complained about or said they witnessed improper and unfair treatment. The people making the claims were not identified.
The comedian and host sent a memo to her staff after the BuzzFeed report, recalling her early promise of ensuring a workplace where “everyone would be treated with respect.” Something changed, she said, “and for that, I am sorry.”
The show is ending during its 19th season.