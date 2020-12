SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for coronavirus, the talk show host said Thursday.

“Fortunately, I am feeling fine right now,” she said.

She added that her close contacts were notified and she will “see you all again after the holidays.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show schedule says there are shows set for the next two weeks, Monday through Thursday ahead of the Christmas holiday.

There will not be a show taped on Thursday.