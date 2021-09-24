Elon Musk and Grimes ‘semi-separated’: report

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Elon Musk and Grimes attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elon Musk and Grimes are no longer a couple, according to reports.

The Tesla CEO and the musician dated for three years and are parents to 1-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii Musk.

The break-up was originally reported by Page Six, with Musk saying they are semi-separated but see each other frequently and are on great terms.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room,” Musk told the outlet.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Grimes attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Grimes recently walked the Met Gala carpet without Musk by her side, despite the two being photographed together at a previous Met Gala. Musk apparently joined her inside later, Page Six reports.