Elon Musk and Grimes ‘semi-separated’: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elon Musk and Grimes are no longer a couple, according to reports.
The Tesla CEO and the musician dated for three years and are parents to 1-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii Musk.
The break-up was originally reported by Page Six, with Musk saying they are semi-separated but see each other frequently and are on great terms.
“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room,” Musk told the outlet.
Grimes recently walked the Met Gala carpet without Musk by her side, despite the two being photographed together at a previous Met Gala. Musk apparently joined her inside later, Page Six reports.