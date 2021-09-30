Eminem opens ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ restaurant in Detroit

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Eminem speaks during the 50 Cent Walk Of Fame Ceremony on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for STARZ)

DETROIT (KRON) – Now’s your chance to get a taste of “mom’s spaghetti.”

Eminem fans on Wednesday lined up for the grand opening of the award-winning rapper’s new restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti in downtown Detroit.

It’s named after one of his hit lyrics in the iconic 2002 song “Lose Yourself,” featured in the movie “8 Mile.”

“His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

Menu items feature – you guessed it – spaghetti and spaghetti-type entrees only! The simple menu includes spaghetti meatballs for $12, vegan balls for $14, and spaghetti sandwiches for $11.

“The opportunity to build a permanent location based on an incredibly meta-reference was one that everyone at Union Joints, as a Metro Detroit restaurant group, took very seriously,” Curt Catallo, co-owner, of Union Joints said in a press release. “We’re proud of the fact that we created a scratch sauce that tastes like it’s straight from the jar, and wok-firing the noodles gives it that leftover pasta snap.”

The restaurant is a partnership between Shady Records and Union Joints restaurant group.